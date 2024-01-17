Alec Baldwin slashes Hamptons mansion price amid new indictment in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin has slashed more than $10 million off the asking price for his historic Hamptons mansion more than a year after first listing the 10-acre estate — and he's even hawking it in online ads hoping to lure in a buyer.

The actor put it on the market shortly after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust." On Friday, Baldwin was charged again with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 tragedy.

"The meadow in the front of my property is a reserve," Baldwin boasts on his relator sizzle reel. "It's a very, very, uh, low density area, and I love coming here. I'm always happiest, uh, when I come here and, uh, especially this time of year. I love it in the wintertime because it's so peaceful and it's so beautiful."

Speaking from various locations around the East Hampton community of Amagansett, Baldwin talks up the character of the neighborhood and reminisces.

Experts say the price drop is not atypical, but the actor's starring role in the ad could be.

"The Hamptons market has some of the priciest real estate in the world and sometimes significant price adjustments are required to market and ultimately sell a trophy property," Dana Trotter, managing partner of The Agency Hamptons, told Fox News Digital.

"Generating press or an interview around the sale prior to listing would be a common PR strategy, but a celebrity video plug of the sale property is not so common," said Trotter, who has a similar $12 million trophy property for sale nearby.

On Thursday, the movie star was seen in New York City before his indictment, wearing the same pricey Moncler jacket from his video pitch, scowling at questions about his struggles selling the property.

The unusual celebrity pitch video begins with drone shots and jazz music before cutting to Baldwin walking down a beach, which is not part of the property, wearing his favorite puffer with the wind blowing his hair skyward.

"I've had a home out here on the East End of Long Island since 1982," the actor says, as the tracking camera catches up with him. "When I was younger, we'd come out here and sleep all morning and lay on the beach all day."

Baldwin is asking just shy of $19 million for the 10,000-square-foot house featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, real estate listings show. The lot is 10 acres. It’s a dream home for anyone with access to a private helicopter, located more than 100 miles east of New York City, between Southampton and Montauk.

Baldwin, a Long Island native, has deep ties to East Hampton. Property records show he bought the plot in 1996 for $1.75 million. He is on the board of directors for the Hamptons International Film Festival and is a chairman emeritus.

Baldwin has tried to sell several times over the past two years, dropping his asking price from $29 million to $25 million and most recently beneath the $20 million mark.

The refuge sits north of Montauk Highway, about three miles from the East Hampton Town-owned Atlantic Avenue Beach.

For discerning buyers, nearby is a five-bedroom waterfront home with a private boardwalk currently listed for $20 million. But it has less than half the living space and sits on only one acre.

At Baldwin's estate, there is an in-ground pool and a field of solar panels. The historic farmhouse was originally built in 1740, and Baldwin had two additions built.

Photos show the estate's sprawling meadow, stacks of books dedicated to artists like Edward Hopper and photographer Elliott Erwitt and a massive portrait of Baldwin's wife, Hilaria. In the living room, above the fireplace, is a painting that shows her standing in front of shelves full of Rice-A-Roni.

Reddit users have already mocked the portrait amid Baldwin's prior attempts to sell the house, with one user writing that it "was inexplicably left in place and might be one of the reasons the house still hasn't sold."

"No one wants to be reminded of the race grifter and cultural appropriator who occupied the space," the Redditor added.

Hilaria faced viral criticism in December 2020 after it was revealed that she was born and raised in Boston and not Spain, as she had implied in public — and possibly to her husband.

In a 2019 YouTube chat with comedian Kevin Nealon, while Baldwin was still playing then-President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," he talked money and said he hoped to leave trust funds worth $1 million for each of his kids. He said he had five children at the time and now has seven with Hilaria, plus one from his prior marriage to Kim Basinger.

Baldwin also mentioned "a minimum" of $30 million for his current wife. And he said he hoped she'd think about it while with her new boyfriend after he dies.

"Money — so I could leave it to my wife when I'm dead, because I'm not gonna be around much longer," he said. "Let's face it, and I need to leave my wife a huge pile."

Baldwin also describes some past violent encounters with paparazzi and cracks up after Nealon fumbles the name of his podcast, "Here's the Thing."

The thing is, Baldwin also put on Hilaria's accent.

"I always do my racist accent with my wife. I make the accent of my wife the most racist." - Alec Baldwin in 2019 YouTube with Kevin Nealon

"I make the accent of my wife the most racist," Baldwin explained at one point, impersonating her enunciation. "She's like, ‘I want you to stop. Every time people ask you to give your opinion, doesn’t mean you have to give it.'"

The interview resurfaced in a Vulture article about Baldwin's return to the "Rust" movie set, where Hutchins died in October 2021. Afterward, his first gig back was "a little job" in the U.K., according to the report.

Baldwin has reportedly struggled to find work after someone handed him a loaded gun during a scene rehearsal for "Rust," and he wound up fatally shooting Hutchins. There should only have been dummy rounds in the revolver. One was real.

Baldwin reached an undisclosed settlement with Hutchins' widower in June.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.