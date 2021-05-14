Adam Carolla on Ellen DeGeneres ending show: Her staff 'seemed scared' last time I was on

Comedian Adam Carolla opined Friday on Fox Business' "Varney & Co.", about the workplace misconduct scandal involving comedian Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show, and the news that she has decided to end the program next year.

When asked recently if she thought she was being "canceled" – ala ‘cancel culture’ – DeGeneres, 63, replied that she does not understand the allegations of an abrasive work environment: "I still don't understand it; it was too orchestrated; too coordinated," she said.

Carolla said he was invited on DeGeneres' show several times, but that his last appearance was about a decade ago.

Carolla vividly recalled being struck by the feeling that DeGeneres' staff seemed "scared", compared to other talk shows.

"When you enter a show, could be the Jay Leno show, Jimmy Kimmel, or David Letterman, there is a vibe like there is in every workplace," he said, adding that, in contrast, the staff for Kimmel's ABC talk show are more "relaxed."

"Everyone is in a good mood, there is no pressure [on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"]. I did Ellen’s show, everyone was scared. That is the impression I walked away with over ten years ago," he added.

"Her thing about how she didn’t know what was going on may be true. I am a boss and I don’t feel like you need to be everyone’s best friend… you need to treat people fairly and most importantly pay them – but I did take note many years ago that her staff was scared."

He recalled his segment producer was indeed "frightened" by the environment on DeGeneres' program at the time.

Carolla also sounded off on the "burning garbage barge" that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has transformed California into.

He told host Stuart Varney he, like many other residents, plan to escape the state once his children finish school.

"Newsom is essentially ‘Dictator’ -- and he is a buffoon. I have interviewed Gavin Newsom and if you want to listen to me dismantle Gavin Newsom on my podcast from about 5 years ago it is on the internet," he remarked.

"He’s an idiot, California is overregulated," he added, calling the state's teachers unions "cowards" who control Newsom.