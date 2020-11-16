Over 440,000 without power after line of storms pounds Midwest, Northeast

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power Sunday after thunderstorms brought fierce winds and rain across parts of the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued various warnings Sunday for the potential "severe" wind gusts and thunderstorms stretching from Ohio and Michigan to the mid-Atlantic through New England.

As of Monday, 205,000 Michigan residents and nearly 102,000 Ohio residents remain in the dark, according to Poweroutage.us.

STORMS HAMMERED NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY AND CONNECTICUT, SPARKING TORNADO WARNINGS

The thunderstorms created gusts of wind that notched between 50-55 mph in some areas of Detroit.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania also faced heavy gusts with the NWS reporting winds of up to 63 mph and just over 55,000 residents remain without power.

The NWS also issued tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts as the storms battered the area.

Over 36,000 residents across New York State are without power. In Maine, over 23,000 residents have no power. And just under 19,000 residents in Connecticut remain without power.

Slightly more than 4,100 residents are without power in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Dozens of areas remain damaged due to fallen trees.

