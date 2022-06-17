Virginia thieves stole thousands in fuel from gas station and resold at discount, cops say

Amid record-high fuel prices, a pair of Virginia men stole thousands of dollars worth of gasoline from a gas station over several days and resold it at a discount, authorities said.

Rashane Griffith, 24, and 21-year-old Devon Drumgoole, both of Norfolk, illegally accessed gas pumps at a Citgo gas station in Virginia Beach, police said. They are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools.

More are pending, police said.

Virginia Beach police officers initially responded to the gas station on Tuesday. Despite it being closed, they saw "numerous" vehicles on the property and people pumping gas, authorities said.

During an investigation, detectives learned that devices were being used to illegally access the gas pumps. The gas being taken was then resold at a discount rate through a phone app, police said.

The alleged scheme was advertised on social media. Authorities have not disclosed how much gas was stolen or how much the suspects raked in.

Investigators are asking gas stations that closed overnight to review security footage from the past several weeks to ensure they have not been victimized as well.