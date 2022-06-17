Expand / Collapse search
Mulvaney rips Biden blaming Big Oil for gas prices: Admin thinks it can ‘wave a magic wand’

ExxonMobil hits back at Biden's gas price blame, notes investment and regular contact with administration

On "Mornings with Maria" Friday, former Office of Management and Budget Director and Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney reacted to ExxonMobil pushing back on Biden's gas price blame, arguing the administration thinks it can "wave a magic wand" to produce more oil.

EXXONMOBIL HITS BACK AFTER BIDEN THREATENS ENERGY PRODUCERS

MICK MULVANEY: If you read the letter, it's not surprising. It's exactly what you and I talked about probably a year ago when oil prices first started to go up, which is, how do we deregulate? You read the letter, it says, 'Look, please relieve us of the Jones Act. Please permit more oil pipelines. Do the regulatory things that the Trump administration did that the Biden administration could do to make it easier to get the oil that we produce to market easy.' Karine Jean-Pierre says let's just refine more. Because of government regulation, we haven't had a refinery built in this country since the 1970s. So, to a certain extent, it's not surprising. I've been talking about it for a long time now.

Joe Biden and record-high gas prices

Former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney called out President Biden threatening oil producers, saying the administration thinks it "can wave a magic wand" on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Newsroom)

What's really surprising, Maria, is the letter itself, because Biden didn't write it. Presidents don't write those kinds of letters. It's written by staff. And what this means is that he's surrounded himself with people who really don't understand capitalism and the profit motive. They surround themselves with people who think the government can wave a magic wand and make people make more things. And that, I think, is more disturbing for the long run.

