Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

US scientists make major breakthrough in ‘limitless, zero-carbon’ fusion energy: report

Scientists have been struggling to harness the fusion reaction that powers the Sun for more than half a century

close
Former Trump adviser Christian Whiton discusses COP27's proposal to aid poor nations in combating climate change and natural disasters on 'Fox Business Tonight.' video

How is the UN looking to help poor countries fight climate change?

Former Trump adviser Christian Whiton discusses COP27's proposal to aid poor nations in combating climate change and natural disasters on 'Fox Business Tonight.'

U.S. government scientists at a California laboratory have reportedly made a monumental breakthrough in harnessing the power of fusion energy. 

The scientists, working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, recently achieved a net energy gain in a fusion reaction, the Financial Times reported, citing three people with knowledge of the experiment. 

sun solar flare

An X2.0-class solar flare bursting off the lower right side of the Sun. (NASA / Fox News)

Scientists have been struggling since the 1950s to harness the fusion reaction that powers the sun. But no group has been able to produce more energy from the reaction than it consumes. 

UK APPROVES FIRST COAL MINE IN DECADES, SPARKING ANGER AMONG ENVIRONMENTALISTS AS ENERGY COSTS SOAR

Though developing fusion power stations at scale is still decades away, the breakthrough has significant implications as the world seeks to ween itself off of fossil fuels. Fusion reactions emit zero carbon and do not produce any long-lasting radioactive waste. Per The Times, a small cup of hydrogen fuel could potentially power a house for hundreds of years. 

"If this is confirmed, we are witnessing a moment of history," said Dr Arthur Turrell, a plasma physicist, told the paper. "Scientists have struggled to show that fusion can release more energy than is put in since the 1950s, and the researchers at Lawrence Livermore seem to have finally and absolutely smashed this decades-old goal." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APPS

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and under-secretary for nuclear security Jill Hruby are expected to formally announce "a major scientific breakthrough" at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory on Tuesday. 