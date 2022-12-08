Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Gas Prices

US national gas prices now lower than they were a year ago, AAA says

National average cost of a gallon of regular is $3.33, compared to $3.34 on this date in 2021

close
American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers weighs in on the Biden administration’s plan to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $70 a barrel on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Biden’s strategic ‘political’ reserve should not be used to lower gas prices: Mike Sommers

American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers weighs in on the Biden administration’s plan to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $70 a barrel on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

Americans are now paying less for gas than they were at this time a year ago, according to data released Thursday by AAA. 

As of Dec. 8, the national average cost of a gallon of regular gas is $3.33, down one cent from the same date in 2021. 

The new average price is also 47 cents less than what it cost a month ago, when it was $3.80 per gallon. 

However, prices of mid-grade, premium and diesel fuel remain higher than what Americans were paying last year. 

WHAT THE OPEC+ OIL PRODUCTION CUT MEANS FOR GAS PRICES 

person pumping gas into vehicle

A driver pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, California, on Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes / AP Newsroom)

Diesel, which was on average $3.61 a gallon on Dec. 8, 2021, now costs $5 a gallon today, according to AAA.

BILLIONAIRE WARNS STOCK MARKET HASN'T PRICED IN ‘VERY HARMFUL’ FED RATE HIKES

Hawaii leads the U.S. with the highest regular gas prices, at $5.18 a gallon, followed by California with $4.62 and Nevada with $4.35. 

California gas station June 2022

A customer fuels a vehicle at a Shell station in Menlo Park, California, on June 9, 2022. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE        

Those looking for the cheapest gas will find it in Texas, where it is just $2.76 per regular gallon, Oklahoma, where it is $2.82 and Arkansas at $2.87, the AAA data shows. 

Car filling up gas tank at Sheetz

Gasoline prices are displayed on a pump at a Sheetz gas station in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gas prices reached an all-time high in June this year, when the national average at one point was $5.01 a gallon, AAA also reports. 