US national gas prices now lower than they were a year ago, AAA says

Americans are now paying less for gas than they were at this time a year ago, according to data released Thursday by AAA.

As of Dec. 8, the national average cost of a gallon of regular gas is $3.33, down one cent from the same date in 2021.

The new average price is also 47 cents less than what it cost a month ago, when it was $3.80 per gallon.

However, prices of mid-grade, premium and diesel fuel remain higher than what Americans were paying last year.

Diesel, which was on average $3.61 a gallon on Dec. 8, 2021, now costs $5 a gallon today, according to AAA.

Hawaii leads the U.S. with the highest regular gas prices, at $5.18 a gallon, followed by California with $4.62 and Nevada with $4.35.

Those looking for the cheapest gas will find it in Texas, where it is just $2.76 per regular gallon, Oklahoma, where it is $2.82 and Arkansas at $2.87, the AAA data shows.

Gas prices reached an all-time high in June this year, when the national average at one point was $5.01 a gallon, AAA also reports.