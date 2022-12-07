Steady gas price decline threatened by rising oil prices: AAA

A move designed to boost global oil prices could impact the pace of dropping gas costs, according to AAA.

The national average cost for a gallon of gas fell to $3.40 last week, 14 cents less than the week before, according to AAA. In the past two weeks, gas prices have tumbled 26 cents.

However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies' (OPEC+) decision to keep oil production output down by 2 million barrels per day – about 2% of the world's demand – could curb the decline in prices that consumers have been seeing at the pump.

"Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. "But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+'s move could slow this decline."

If you want to save money on your auto costs, you could consider changing your auto insurance provider. Visit Credible to find your personalized premium without affecting your credit score.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXPECTED TO REACH OVER $1 TRILLION AS INFLATION SURGES

Russian oil price cap could also cause gas costs to rise

OPEC+'s decision to keep its production reduction agreement unchanged through 2023 comes as the European Union, Australia, Japan, the United States, Canada and the U.K. agreed to launch a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude oil.

The move was designed to limit Russia's profits in response to the invasion of Ukraine, but it could also impact the price of U.S. gas if the country retaliates, according to GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan.

Additionally, OPEC+ could decide to cut more oil production, De Haan said.

"For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas," De Haan said.

If you are looking to lower your auto expenses amid rising prices, you can take steps to reduce your auto insurance payments. Using a marketplace like Credible lets you compare multiple providers and find your personalized rate in minutes without affecting your credit score.

FED MINUTES INDICATE INTEREST RATE INCREASES MAY SLOW SOON

Gas prices likely to keep falling through holidays

Despite the threat of higher oil prices, U.S. gas prices are still expected to keep dropping and "will likely soon be lower" than a year ago, Gross said.

Lower gas prices through Christmas should come as a welcome relief to consumers who are dealing with inflation and rising costs. Inflation remains persistently high, with October's Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rising to 7.7% year-over-year. That means consumers are spending more across the board this holiday.

"It remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas," De Haan said of gas prices. "There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March."

If you are struggling with rising prices and are looking to save money, you could consider lowering your auto insurance premium. Visit Credible to compare multiple car insurance providers at once and choose the one with the best rate for you.

FEDERAL STUDENT LOAN DEBT STILL BURDENSOME FOR BORROWERS DESPITE RELIEF, SURVEY SAYS