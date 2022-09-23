Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

US energy industry needs ‘backup,’ can’t run on ‘just wind and solar’: Former BP Chief Scientist Steve Koonin

Crude oil prices plummet on recession fears, nearing $70 per barrel on Friday

close
Former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin says a combination of nuclear and battery power will become ‘backup’ energy sources. video

US needs energy ‘backup,’ can’t run on ‘just wind and solar’: Steve Koonin

Former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin says a combination of nuclear and battery power will become ‘backup’ energy sources.

As the renewable energy debate and how much to invest in it rages on in Washington, former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin warned on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that the U.S. energy industry can't fully rely on wind or solar power.

UNDERLYING ENERGY MARKET CONDITIONS COULD SIGNAL PAIN FOR CONSUMERS THIS WINTER AND BEYOND

STEVE KOONIN: We need to worry about the reliability and affordability of energy. We also need to be developing emissions-like technologies and then slowly deploying them so we don't disrupt society.

Photo illustration of solar and wind power behind President Biden

U.S. energy supply can't run on "just wind and solar" and will need "backup," former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, September (Fox News)

We can't run the system on just wind and solar because there are long periods, up to two weeks when they won't produce any electricity at all. So we need backup, and that's probably going to be some combination of nuclear and batteries.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin raises awareness about energy poverty. video

Fossil fuels are ‘most reliable, convenient’ way to get energy: Steve Koonin

Former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin raises awareness about energy poverty.