Ukraine taps European energy market as Kyiv begins exporting electricity

Kyiv has successfully tapped into the European energy market in a move that will allow it to export and import electricity as Europe looks to break energy reliance on Russia amid its deadly war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko said Tuesday the European energy system, ENTSO-E, will begin commercial electricity exports Thursday under Ukraine’s electricity transmission system Ukrenergo.

The exports will begin in smaller quantities with the initial export volume hovering around 100 megawatts (MW).

Galushchenko said export electricity volumes will gradually increase following monthly impact assessments by the ENTSO-E on the European energy system, first reported Pravda.

"Technically, our power system can already provide up to 1,690 MW of capacity for export. After additional technical measures, the capacity to sell electricity abroad can increase to 4-5 GW [gigawatts]," the minister said.

Ukraine will only initially transmit electricity to Romania, but transmissions are expected to begin exporting to Slovakia and Hungary along with Moldova – Romania transmissions later this year.

Board chairman of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, championed the move saying, "This decision finally breaks the 'aquarium' of the closed Ukrainian energy market and at the same time brings us closer to full integration into the European energy space."

The new transmission deal will connect Ukraine to the synchronous zone of continental Europe, the world’s largest power grid system which encompasses 35 countries, and will allow Kyiv to import energy from these nations as well.

Galushchenko said the deal will not only provide a source of financial income that Ukraine desperately needs as the war with Russia continues, but will allow European nations to stabilize their energy markets.

"European countries, in turn, will be able to ensure a more stable energy supply and, most importantly, to replace Russia's energy resources," he said.

According to Ukrainian news outlets, Kyiv expects to receive nearly $1.6 billion in electricity export revenues from the European Union by the end of the year. This income rate is expected to increase as it continues and expands electricity transmissions to various European nations.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry has estimated that the new deal could replace up to 17% of Russia’s gas exports to the EU, which has pledged to cut 90% of Russian gas imports by the end of the year.