Tropical Depression Fred's landfall leaves thousands without power, 1 dead

More than 14,000 Floridians were left without power overnight after now Tropical Depression Fred made landfall.

Fewer than 30,000 customers were without power in both Florida and Georgia. Fred made landfall in Florida as a tropical storm.

Images posted to social media showed widespread damage in the Southeast, including fallen trees, as Fred brought heavy rainfall and flooding to communities.

The storm also spawned multiple apparent tornadoes, and mudslides were also a concern as the weakened Fred moves toward the mid-Atlantic states.

At least three tornadoes touched down in Georgia, including one in Americus, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A man was killed Monday night after his car hydroplaned near Panama City and flipped into a water-filled ditch, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Some schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama canceled in-person classes on Tuesday due to the storm.

The NWS National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that no coastal watches or warnings were in effect, though a few tornadoes were still possible through Tuesday evening across Georgia, southwestern Virginia and the western Carolinas.

The depression was centered approximately 15 miles south-southwest of Columbus, Georgia, early Tuesday morning and the depression was shifting to the north-northeast near 14 mph with a suspected increase in forward speed over the next day.

Fred was expected to move across western and northern Georgia on Tuesday and the southern Appalachian Mountains on Tuesday night before reaching the central Appalachians early Wednesday.

The storm had maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening was forecast over the next few days.

Fred is expected to dump 4-8 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 10 inches over parts of Georgia and the southern Appalachians on Tuesday, and 2-4 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 6 inches on the central Appalachians and portions of the mid-Atlantic through Thursday.

Rainfall across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding and there was an increased risk of landslides over the North Carolina mountains and parts of the Blue Ridge Escarpment on Tuesday.

All of this comes after Tropical Storm Grace regained tropical cyclone strength on Tuesday after striking the earthquake-damaged Haiti as a depression on Monday.

Grace was nearing Jamaica on Tuesday and causing heavy rains and flooding across portions of Hispaniola, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.