Record-high gas prices a result of Biden’s policies, says Rep. Mullin

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., slammed President Biden for driving up the price of energy, and argued that it's a "flat-out lie" that Biden cannot control gas prices.

REP. MARKWAYNE MULLIN: This is what you expect when you elect a career politician. I tell people, if you're ever going to change Washington, D.C., you got to start changing the resumes you send there. You got a 40-year career politician that is trying to run the country. He's running on a socialist agenda. And when you have a republic that works for a democracy, that's for the people, by the people, then you have growth. When you have a socialist agenda, you have a government takeover.

And anything that government has ever touched, it's always destroyed. And that's exactly what's happening right now in our energy sector. You have a policy that they see this happening. You have Joe Biden that comes out and says that 'I can't control gas prices yet.' That's a flat-out lie because it's his policies that's driven us to this place and he sees another disaster coming. And what does he do? He backs off. I bet he'll probably end up assigning Vice President Harris to take over this crisis, just like he did on the southern border. And you know how well that's went.

GAS ON THE RISE: 'NO END IN SIGHT' FOR RECORD-HIGH PUMP PRICES, ENERGY EXPERT WARNS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: