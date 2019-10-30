Reagan Library in California at center of raging inferno

California's sweeping wildfires have devastated much of the state, and now surrounded Ronald Reagan's presidential library in Simi Valley.

Within the library, staff members are apparently already sheltering in place as firefighters scramble to protect the structure from the air and the ground, The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

The library sits on a hill, and as fast winds press flames closer towards Los Angeles and the state's valuable wineries,

Reagan library spokeswoman Melissa Giller said the hilltop museum in Simi Valley was safe and being protected by firefighters.

She said hundreds of goats are brought in each year to eat away vegetation that could fuel wildfires on the 300-acre (120-hectare) grounds.

“Many years ago, we lost our old ranch in Malibu to fire,”Maureen Reagan, the former president's daughter told the Los Angeles Times . “When those winds start to blow, the same could happen to any one of us. We live in a place with unique terrain that’s continually touched by fire, and thank God we have unique and special men and women that are trained to stop those fires when they threaten people.”

The library first opened in 1991 and is home to priceless memorabilia from the Cold War era during Reagan's two terms. The collection includes a presidential helicopter and a piece of the Berlin wall, which fell along with the rest of the Soviet Union under his watch.

Elsewhere in Northern and Southern California, the National Weather Service issued extreme red flag warnings, with some wind gusts expected to reach 80 mph. It could be the strongest wind event in years.

Frustration and anger mounted across Northern California as PG&E, the state's largest utility, began its third round of sweeping blackouts in a week aimed at preventing its electrical equipment from being damaged by wind-whipped branches or sparking wildfires. The Kincade fire in Sonoma County has burned 76,138 acres and was 15% contained as of Wednesday morning.

In wine country, firefighters on Tuesday coped with 30-mph wind gusts while tackling a wildfire that has burned 86 homes and charred an area more than twice the size of San Francisco. About 90,000 buildings remained threatened. More than 150,000 people were under evacuation orders.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.