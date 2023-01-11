NY fired up over potential gas stove ban: It's 'not wanted'

New Yorkers are fired up and releasing steam over their governor’s plans to ban gas heating across the state in coming years.

"In my home, that's not wanted," one American told FOX Business’ Madison Alworth in New York City on Wednesday. "Gas all the way."

During her state of the state address Monday, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed abolishing the sale of gas-powered appliances and prohibiting their installation in new construction of buildings starting by 2025.

Hochul acknowledged soaring energy costs foot by homeowners and renters across the state, indirectly citing the Russia-Ukraine war in remarking on the "geopolitical forces outside our control but hitting our wallets right here at home."

NEW YORK GOV. KATHY HOCHUL ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BAN GAS HEATING IN NEW HOMES, BUILDINGS CONSTRUCTED IN THE NEW FEW YEARS

Arguing the homes in New York are some of the oldest in the nation, leaving them poorly insulated, the governor, elected to her first full term in November after taking over the helm from disgraced predecessor Andrew Cuomo, said buildings are the largest source of greenhouse emissions in the state, accounting for one third of our greenhouse gas output.

"I’m proposing a plan to end the sale of new fossil powered heating equipment by 2030 by calling for construction of – all new construction needs to be zero emission – starting in 2025 for small buildings and 2028 for large buildings," Hochul said. "And we’re taking these steps now because climate change remains the greatest threat to our planet but also to our children and our grandchildren."

"My preference, I think, would be gas. Just because you could cook better on it," another bypasser told Alworth in a "Varney & Co." appearance. "You go to any nice restaurant, you look back in the kitchen, they've got gas appliances."

"I paid extra to switch to gas. So there's your answer," a woman with her group of friends said.

"In the end, it's about: if I can save money? Yes. If there are incentives, as there were, for EVs in the beginning, sure. Absolutely," one resident reasoned. "If not, then I'll just stick with whichever option is cheaper."

Hochul’s proposal will create the Energy Affordability Guarantee to ensure participating New Yorkers never pay more than 6% of their incomes on electricity. She announced $200 million in relief for utility bills for up to 800,000 New York households earning under $75,000 a year that are not currently eligible for the state’s utility discount program.

The announcement also includes $500 million in clean water funding, coupled with the creation of Community Assistance Teams to help disadvantaged communities access financial assistance, according to the governor’s office.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Alworth mentioned in her report Wednesday that nearly 70% of homes in New Jersey rely on gas stoves, with 39% of homes nationwide depending on them.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is also planning to act on gas stove appliances as concerns surrounding indoor air pollutants from the appliances continue to rise, according to reports from Bloomberg. Agency commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg gas stoves are a "hidden hazard" for respiratory and other health issues.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.