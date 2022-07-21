Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Europe begins flowing again after being closed for maintenance

The Nord Stream 1, a key pipeline from Russia to Europe, started flowing again after being shut down for 10 days due to maintenance.

Operator Nord Stream AG said natural gas started flowing again to Germany Thursday morning, but the gas flow is expected to fall short of full capacity.

The pipeline had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. Amid growing tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine, German officials were worried that the pipeline would be shut down for good. The Nord Stream 1 is Germany's main source of Russian gas. It accounts for around a third of the country's total gas supply.

It may take time for the pipeline flow to ramp up. Right now, the pipeline is only running at about 30% capacity, according to German officials.

In mid-June, Russia’s state-owned Gazprom cut the flow to 40% of capacity. It cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian government earlier this month gave permission for the turbine that powers a compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline to be delivered to Germany.

Germany accused Gazprom of attempting to drive up energy prices and cause concern about energy availability. Russia has insisted that if the turbine that was sent to Canada is not returned the flow of gas would be decreased, despite the European Union saying the turbine was "in transit" and there was no reason not to deliver gas.

The European Union has asked member countries to reduce their gas use by 15% over the coming months in case Russia completely cuts off gas supplies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.