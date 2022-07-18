Turkey, Russia reach framework on shipping Ukrainian wheat this month: Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Turkey reached the framework of an agreement with Russia to get wheat stuck at ports in Ukraine out by ship before the end of this month, three sources confirmed to FOX Business.

The sources, one Republican, one Democrat, and one from the Biden administration, say the final agreement would allow the wheat in silos at port cities in Ukraine to sail out of the Black Sea for delivery around the globe. All three sources independently cautioned that Turkey is negotiating with Russia and the framework could still fall apart.

PUTIN TO TRAVEL TO TEHRAN FOR MEETINGS WITH IRANIAN, TURKISH LEADERS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week there was a long way to go. With food shortages popping up around the globe, it now appears a final agreement could be at hand with the wheat shipping out within the next two weeks.

NIKE WON'T RENEW FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS IN RUSSIA: REPORT

This negotiation is happening as the U.S. works to implement a price cap on the amount countries will pay for Russian oil.

FALLING GAS PRICES COULD 'STALL OUT'

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 76.81 +3.07 +4.16% BNO UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT 31.71 +1.44 +4.76%

President Biden's top energy security adviser Amos Hochstein told FOX Business that Europe plans to ban all Russian oil imports by sea before the end of this year. He added that Biden would, "want the price cap to be there by then."

"I know there's some skepticism about whether this can work. Skepticism is always there when something is new," Hochstein added. "So we hope to continue to do two things at the same time, work on the mechanism and make sure it's effective and efficient while at the same time working with our allies and consumers around the world to explain it."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Biden administration acknowledges that Russia is exporting about the same amount of oil as before any of the Russian oil bans went into place.