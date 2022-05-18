Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Nebraska governor: Gas, diesel prices putting ‘huge burden’ on farmers, everyday households

The Biden administration is 'responsible' for high energy prices, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts says

close
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts discusses inflation and energy prices. video

Gas, diesel prices putting ‘huge burden’ on farmers, everyday households: Gov. Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts discusses inflation and energy prices.

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said record-high gas and diesel prices are putting a "huge burden" on farmers and everyday households, arguing the Biden administration has "failed" on their war on fossil fuels.

GAS PRICES REACH NEW RECORD HIGH, SHOOT UP 4 CENTS OVERNIGHT

Gas prices, all over the $5 per gallon mark, are displayed at a gas station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gas and diesel prices are putting a "huge burden" on farmers and households. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli / AP Newsroom)

GOV. PETE RICKETTS: That's going to put a huge burden on not only our farmers and ranchers with the cost of diesel, but just everyday households, because that's a big part of their budget. You know, and this is where the Biden administration has really failed with their war on fossil fuels. They haven't taken a balanced approach. They haven't allowed, I don't think they've had a successful auction of federal land for oil since they've been in office. Those things used to happen every quarter, every six months, just canceled them in Alaska, in the Gulf of Mexico. And when you start cutting off the supply, like the Biden administration has, of course, demand just keeps going up, especially with the war in Russia and Ukraine, it just means prices are going to go up. I mean, the Biden administration is responsible for these high prices. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts discusses the impact inflation has on farmers and American households. video

Biden admin is ‘responsible’ for high prices: Gov. Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts discusses the impact inflation has on farmers and American households.