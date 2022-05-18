Nebraska governor: Gas, diesel prices putting ‘huge burden’ on farmers, everyday households

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said record-high gas and diesel prices are putting a "huge burden" on farmers and everyday households, arguing the Biden administration has "failed" on their war on fossil fuels.

GOV. PETE RICKETTS: That's going to put a huge burden on not only our farmers and ranchers with the cost of diesel, but just everyday households, because that's a big part of their budget. You know, and this is where the Biden administration has really failed with their war on fossil fuels. They haven't taken a balanced approach. They haven't allowed, I don't think they've had a successful auction of federal land for oil since they've been in office. Those things used to happen every quarter, every six months, just canceled them in Alaska, in the Gulf of Mexico. And when you start cutting off the supply, like the Biden administration has, of course, demand just keeps going up, especially with the war in Russia and Ukraine, it just means prices are going to go up. I mean, the Biden administration is responsible for these high prices.

