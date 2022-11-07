Mike Rowe throws dirt on Biden, Democrats’ anti-energy agenda: ‘Bad news for your personal economy’

After President Joe Biden doubled down on his anti-fossil fuel agenda, "How America Works" host Mike Rowe reacted to how that messaging is resonating with the U.S. oil and gas industry during a "Fox & Friends" town hall on Monday, before Tuesday's midterm election

"I suspect they find it annoying, obviously," Rowe told the crowd. "On a practical level, it's just bad news for your personal economy."

President Biden said at an event in California on Friday that coal plants are too expensive to operate, and "we’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America" in order to shift to renewable energy sources.

"I was in Massachusetts about a month ago on the site of the largest old coal plant in America," Biden had said. "Guess what? It cost them too much money. They can't count. No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it. Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant… So it's going to become a wind generation."

Rowe reacted to those comments, arguing Biden can get away with saying things like that only if he believes "the world is really and truly coming to an end."

"Is the world really coming to an end? If we can’t answer that with a straight face, then my guess is we’re going to keep having these bizarre conversations where words don’t mean what we thought they meant," Rowe said. "It’s like that scene from ‘A Princess Bride,’ right? You keep using that word. I don't think it means what you think it means."

Earlier Monday on "Fox & Friends First," a former Keystone XL pipeline worker said Biden’s energy policies are "extremely aggravating" to listen to, arguing the administration isn’t doing anything to help energy production.

"If you're a voter and you haven't been through the early voting and you're going to go vote tomorrow, I hope this is one issue that you will look at because as far as keeping any promises, this is one promise that Biden has kept: He has destroyed energy in this country," Neal Crabtree said, "and I hope that some of the voters will look at the candidates there who realize how important energy is in this country, and more importantly, how energy's tied to inflation."

A Department of Energy report published this summer showed massive job losses in the fuel industry following Biden's presidential campaign where he pledged to lead the country away from fossil fuels.

Crabtree called out the Biden administration’s "stupidity" in encouraging pipeline workers to find new jobs in the renewable energy sector.

"Our industry is concentrating on keeping the pipelines and the refineries that we do have up and running because we know how important they are," Crabtree said. "But the scary part about it is we've not added any capacity when the demand for oil and gas is on the rise."

When asked by an audience member Monday what’s the first thing he’d do if elected president, Rowe noted that's "way out of [his] lane," but he’d enforce the laws that are on the books.

"Look, we have to have a mechanism whereby Americans can see the consequences of the thing unfold," the "How America Works" host said, "and if we don't have that, we're just gaslighting ourselves."

On the campaign trail back in 2020, candidate Biden suggested that coal miners facing an economy where their job is potentially phased out should "learn to program."

"Anybody who can go down 300-3,000 feet in a mine sure as hell can learn how to program as well," Biden had said in New Hampshire at a campaign event. "But we don’t think of it that way. Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake."

