Biden’s energy policies put Russia, China first: West Virginia AG warns

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued on "Mornings with Maria," Friday that Biden’s "radical" energy policies put Russia and China first and are harming Americans. Morrisey's comments after U.S. allies are reportedly planning to tap into their own oil reserves, releasing nearly 60 million barrels a day.

PATRICK MORRISEY: We have a Russia, first China, first American last energy policy, and from the very beginning when Biden shut down Keystone, when he started to do the bans, the moratoriums in terms of drilling, when he approved the Nord pipeline, and then he tries to advance his climate change policy – very radical attempt to really wipe out fossil fuels.

…

When you see all that now, you have the war in the Ukraine, and Americans are hurting badly, higher gas prices, standard of living, inflation and all of this can be pinned to Biden policies that he started… The better answer to just opening up the strategic reserve is to say, ‘let's actually unleash America's energy independence.’ That's a much better way. Let's get rid of all these terrible policies he's put in place the last year.

