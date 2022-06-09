GOP lawmaker: Record-high gas prices with 'no end in sight'

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., slammed President Biden over record-high gas prices, claiming there is "no end in sight" and the poor policies of this administration has led the U.S. to this situation.

REP. JAMES COMER: I think every American, even registered Democrats, realize that Biden's energy policies have created the situation where we are, with record-high gas prices with no end in sight. So what we're doing on the oversight committee, we are asking for their plan to refill the strategic reserve, which they do not have one. But at some point, they're going to have to do that. President Trump was criticized by the Democrats when he made a big purchase to fill those tanks to the brim. And he purchased that at $1.50 a gallon. Now, Joe Biden's going to be in a position probably in a few months to where he's going to have to refill that at $6 a gallon the way we're trending. So this is a terrible use of taxpayer dollars. This is another waste.

This leads to more inflation, and it doesn't solve the underlying problem, which is we have an energy crisis in America created by the bad policies of the Biden administration. And again, the solution is simple. Let's drill more. Let's give more permits. Let's allow the distilleries to refine more. And let's get that Keystone pipeline back online. There are simple solution to this problem, but yet Joe Biden continues to pander to the far left-wing of this policy. They're trying to enact their dream of a Green New Deal. And the American people aren't buying it now, especially when they go and fill up the tanks of their cars.

US HAS UNLEASHED A ‘MONSTER’ WITH INFLATION, SAYS SEN. MIKE BRAUN

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: