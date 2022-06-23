Germany faces gas 'crisis' as Russian supply dwindles, coal back in play

The German government has acknowledged the nation is in the middle of a fuel crisis as Russian gas imports have slowed.

Germany has entered the second stage of its three-stage emergency continuum as the current shortagee of fuel continues – and the government feels the slack in deliveries from Russia.

Minister of the Economy Robert Habeck warned the public Thursday that the manipulation of fuel and intentional strain on the German economy was a form of "attack" perpetrated by the Russian government.

"The reduction in gas supplies is an economic attack on us by [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. We will defend ourselves against this. But our country is going to have to go down a stony path now," Habeck said.

"The prices are already high, and we need to be prepared for further increases," Habeck continued. "This will affect industrial production and become a big burden for many producers."

If energy supplies continue to deteriorate, Germany could face a brutal winter without sufficient oil and gas.

In 2018, President Trump slammed Germany for its dependence on Russia and blocked approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

In the first months of his presidency, Joe Biden lifted Trump's sanctions and green lit Nord Stream 2.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin slammed the United States and Europe's energy policies last week as a "train wreck" for creating an energy supply crisis and leaving Germany too dependent on Russia for oil.

"Germany's willingness to be so intertwined with Russia in terms of energy dependence was just sheer insanity. And Nord Stream 2 was just the case study on this. Like let's just double down on our energy dependency for Russia," he said.

He argued that the world is now seeing the consequences of dependence on Russian energy and said Europe is effectively funding Russia's war with Ukraine.