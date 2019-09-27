Maryland gas station converts to electric car charging, stops selling petroleum

A Maryland service station no longer sells gas — now it only charges electric vehicles.

Continue Reading Below

RS Automotives in Takoma Park, Maryland, is the first gas station in the United States to be fully converted from gas to electric, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a press release Thursday.

The station, which has been in business since 1958, according to CNBC, re-opened on Thursday with a high-powered 200kw dispenser system, at which four electric cars can be charged at the same time, the press release said.

According to The Washington Post, it could take between 15 and 30 minutes to charge an EV to 80%.

“This EV charging station is another first and only in the country, credits for Maryland,” Mary Beth Tung, the Maryland Energy Administration director, said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Our state’s energy programs are strategically advancing toward 100 percent clean electricity, which benefits all Marylanders and the environment,” Tung added.

The renovations for the station were funded by the MEA along with the Electric Vehicle Institute, the release said.

“EVI is excited to have installed a high powered, fast charging system in Takoma Park as it is a significant step in providing a ‘gas-station’ like charging experience for Maryland EV drivers and commuters in the region,” Matthew Wade, the Electric Vehicle Institute CEO, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The owner of RS Automotives, Depeswar Doley, told The Post that although he isn’t sure how much money he’ll make from the charging stations, but he’s glad to stop working with oil and gas companies.

“The volume of our gasoline sales was very low, especially after 8 p.m.,” Doley said. “I don’t expect to get super-rich from this, but it’s good for the environment, and I’m willing to take the risk.”