Economy

US gas price average hits new record high

The previous record was set in 2008

Biden's energy policies 'biting him very significantly now': GasBuddy analyst

Biden's energy policies 'biting him very significantly now': GasBuddy analyst

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick de Haan argues the top for gas prices currently sits in the mid $4 per gallon area amid tension overseas.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy.

"Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious," GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement announcing the news. 

BIDEN MAY TRAVEL TO SAUDI ARABIA IN QUEST FOR OIL, REPORT SAYS, AS RUSSIA BAN REMAIN POSSIBILITY

"That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more," he explained.

People fuel vehicles at a gas station in Los Angeles, on Nov. 15, 2021.  | Getty Images

"It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon," De Haan continued. "The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded." 