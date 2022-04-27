Fuel charges, costs going to be a ‘big problem’ going forward, says Bob Nardelli

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, former Home Depot and Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli discussed the importance of energy independence, arguing the U.S. has "inflicted" pain on ourselves by shutting down U.S. energy production.

BECAUSE OF BIDEN, AMERICA'S ENERGY SITUATION 'KEEPS GETTING WORSE': ALASKA GOVERNOR

BOB NARDELLI: I continue to be a big advocate for energy independence. And we were there until a stroke of the pen took a lot of that away. We lost a big advantage with geopolitical position. You know, if we had the ability to continue to export versus import, I'm seeing fuel charges-again, a personal example, ordering some food, having it delivered- 2 meals. By the time it arrived, it was about 7 or $8 cost. Then there was a surcharge for fuel, then there was a tip. We could have bought a third meal. So we're seeing fuel impacts everywhere. Maria, petroleum is at the heart of many of the products that we purchase and buy today. You hardly can find something that doesn't have a petroleum base to it. So we really have inflicted on ourselves pain that we didn't need to experience, Maria, for sure. So, fuel charges and fuel costs is going to be a big problem for us going forward.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: