France dependency on Russian gas 'much lower' than any other country: Expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" France Ambassador for International Investment Pascal Cagni said that France's dependency on Russian gas is "much lower" than any other country, which benefits them from a geopolitical point of view.

PASCAL CAGNI: You need to realize that only 92% of the electricity produced in France come from a nuclear source. So we have a lower, much lower dependencies on Russian oil and gas than any other country. That gives us a room of maneuver from a geopolitical point of view and that's why the dots are aligned like never. I've been working in America and for an American firm for 30 years. And what I'm seeing today is that the dots are being connected like never between France and the United States to define an agenda which is really about defending the values that we all trade together. So that's really what is at stake.

