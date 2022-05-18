Expand / Collapse search
Energy

France dependency on Russian gas 'much lower' than any other country: Expert

92% of electricity produced in France comes from nuclear energy, says Pascal Cagni

France Ambassador for International Investment Pascal Cagni discusses energy independence in his country. video

France dependency on Russian gas 'much lower' than any other country: France ambassador for international investments

France Ambassador for International Investment Pascal Cagni discusses energy independence in his country.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" France Ambassador for International Investment Pascal Cagni said that France's dependency on Russian gas is "much lower" than any other country, which benefits them from a geopolitical point of view.

France has a "much lower" dependency on Russian oil and gas (istock)

PASCAL CAGNI: You need to realize that only 92% of the electricity produced in France come from a nuclear source. So we have a lower, much lower dependencies on Russian oil and gas than any other country. That gives us a room of maneuver from a geopolitical point of view and that's why the dots are aligned like never. I've been working in America and for an American firm for 30 years. And what I'm seeing today is that the dots are being connected like never between France and the United States to define an agenda which is really about defending the values that we all trade together. So that's really what is at stake. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

France Ambassador for International Investment Pascal Cagni discusses the French economy and energy independence. video

France Ambassador for International Investment Pascal Cagni discusses the French economy and energy independence.