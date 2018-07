Exxon Mobil missed analysts expectations on second-quarter earnings, although revenue was a slight beat as the company's production and refinery throughput declined.

Exxon earned 92 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $73.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $1.27 a share on revenue of $72.59 billion.

The company's quarterly oil-equivalent production was 3.6 million barrels per day, down 7% from the second quarter of 2017.