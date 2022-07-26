Expand / Collapse search
Expert warns of energy, electricity 'crisis' in Europe amid green push

Russia to slash gas flow to Europe via Nord Stream pipeline amid invasion of Ukraine

Tom Kloza, OPIS' Global Head of Energy Analysis, argues Europe may need diesel fuel or other molecules to power up.

OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss the global energy calamity taking place in Europe as Russia is expected to cut gas flow via Nord Stream pipeline.

TOM KLOZA:...This is an energy crisis, not just an oil crisis. And you can really see it in what's happened in natural gas in Europe and electricity in Europe. We had London paying a price to the Belgians last week for electricity. That worked out to something like, oh, $16,660 per barrel. 

We've got natural gas there selling for six, seven, eight times our own prices. And they may need some diesel fuel or some other molecules to sort of power up. So it's a crisis, and it's a crisis not just for oil and gasoline, but for diesel, for natural gas, for electricity and coal. 

