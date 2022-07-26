Expert warns of energy, electricity 'crisis' in Europe amid green push

OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss the global energy calamity taking place in Europe as Russia is expected to cut gas flow via Nord Stream pipeline.

TOM KLOZA:...This is an energy crisis, not just an oil crisis. And you can really see it in what's happened in natural gas in Europe and electricity in Europe. We had London paying a price to the Belgians last week for electricity. That worked out to something like, oh, $16,660 per barrel.

US IN 'MILD RECESSION,' PULL ON ENERGY PRICES WILL BE GREATER AS SEVERITY INTENSIFIES: OIL ANALYST

We've got natural gas there selling for six, seven, eight times our own prices. And they may need some diesel fuel or some other molecules to sort of power up. So it's a crisis, and it's a crisis not just for oil and gasoline, but for diesel, for natural gas, for electricity and coal.

