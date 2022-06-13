Expert rips Biden’s ‘backwards’ energy policies: He’s ‘failing’ Americans

As the national gas price average hit a new record-high, an energy analyst warned that Biden’s energy policies are "backwards," and that he’s "failing" the American people.

"President Biden's energy policy is backwards, and it's failing on every measure…not only economically, but from a geopolitical…security standpoint," The PRICE Futures Group senior market analyst Phil Flynn told "Mornings with Maria," Monday.

"He really has to step back and rethink this energy policy, which is a mismatch…a disaster right now."

Flynn’s comments come on the heels of Biden blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for soaring gas prices, as he delivered remarks, Friday, at the Port of Los Angeles on the Battleship USS Iowa.

On Monday, the national average of one gallon of gas was $5.01, according to AAA. Last year it was priced at $3.07 -- $1.94 less, as Americans continue to feel the pain at the pump with record gas prices.

Flynn continued to say that the Biden administration is "disconnected from the real world," and that they demonstrate "total incompetence."

"Do they think that…electric vehicles are totally clean? Of course they're not. They're powered by electricity," he stressed.

"People have to realize the impact on the environment to produce millions of lithium batteries. It's going to have a major negative impact on the environment," Flynn noted.

Meanwhile, states like Texas have been experiencing a dangerous heatwave with temperatures upwards of 100 degrees, raising concerns from residents and experts of rolling blackout threats.

"How can [Biden] be talking about electric vehicles? I'd be more worried if I was the president about keeping the lights on…across the country," Flynn remarked.

"We're getting warnings from some of the electric companies that they're not going to be able to keep the lights on if we have some hot temperatures…I'd be focused on what the American people need today, not some pie-in-the-sky dream of electric cars throughout the country."