Energy

Energy producers fear increased cyberattacks, Corpus Christi port CEO says production 'absolutely critical'

TotalEnergies reported 'unauthorized drone activity' seen Thursday near North Shore facilities

Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge discusses efforts to support Florida disaster relief following Hurricane Ian and weighs in on U.S. energy production, urging an increase in natural gas production. video

Corpus Christi port CEO on increasing US natural gas production: ‘Absolutely critical’

Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge discusses efforts to support Florida disaster relief following Hurricane Ian and weighs in on U.S. energy production, urging an increase in natural gas production.

Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge expressed concern Friday that the Texas energy gateway may be a target of future cyberattacks on "Varney & Co.

"So certainly, as you see, energy becoming more pivotal in foreign policy and national security," Strawbridge said, "We do believe that we could be a target."

As Strawbridge noted, energy has become a key resource in geopolitics, made especially clear by the war in Ukraine. 

With Russia consolidating a large portion of energy production in Europe, experts have urged the Biden administration to ramp up domestic production to combat Russia and provide for NATO allies. 

EUROPEANS INCREASINGLY BURNING TREES FOR ENERGY AFTER GREEN POLICIES, RUSSIAN WAR, LEAVE COUNTRIES HOBBLED

Nord Stream pipeline leak

Danish Defense shows the gas leaking at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Danish Defence/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ((Photo by Danish Defence/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Recent events have also highlighted the growing prominence of energy in foreign affairs. 

The European energy company TotalEnergies reported "unauthorized drone activity" around oil platforms in the North Sea. Additionally, Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline had "unprecedented" damage with three gas leaks in the system. 

Nord Stream's leak has heightened tensions between NATO allies and Russia over energy production. Strawbridge argued this event has made U.S. gas exports a "more popular" idea for Western Europe. 

"So it is absolutely critical for us, the United States, to produce more natural gas, to get that natural gas to the coast where it can be processed and get it shipped to our allies, if we are going to keep these NATO alliances intact and keep our policy with Russia intact."

NSC Strategic Communication Coordinator John Kirby says the U.S. cannot rule out that Russia blew up its gas pipeline, telling 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' this would be another example of Putin 'weaponizing' energy. video

John Kirby argues Russia potentially sabotaged their own Nord Stream pipeline

NSC Strategic Communication Coordinator John Kirby says the U.S. cannot rule out that Russia blew up its gas pipeline, telling 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' this would be another example of Putin 'weaponizing' energy.

While energy production continues to be a major player in geopolitics, U.S. energy producers are focused on preventing cyberattacks as well as physical attacks on infrastructure.

"We have seen certainly an increase in the cyberattacks, but we're certainly also looking at just the physical infrastructure and making sure that we're protecting the physical infrastructure from any nefarious acts," Strawbridge told host Stuart Varney.

"Unquestionably, as our prominence grows on the international stage, we do become a target."

FOX Business' Landon Mion and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 