Energy expert warns electric vehicle push won't stay in blue states: It's 'coming for you'

Western States Petroleum Association vice president Kevin Slagle joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday to send a warning to Americans about California and other Democrat-run states' electric vehicle push. Slagle argued this "political decision" will creep into other states and that Americans will face future restrictions on travel.

CALIFORNIA'S ELECTRIC CAR MANDATE COULD SPREAD TO OVER A DOZEN STATES

KEVIN SLAGLE: …all Americans need to know this is coming for you. And let's be honest, we know the activist groups that are behind these things, activists, politicians, were not looking at facts and science and data here. This is a political decision. And these politics, this is not the finish line. If you have a boat, if you have an RV, if you have an off-road vehicle, they're likely coming for that vehicle along sometime here soon as well. So that finish line will continue to move. The cost will continue to go up. Americans will continue to face further restrictions on the choices that are best for their families when it comes to travel and mobility. And meanwhile, we're all going to be scratching our heads of how did we get here? How did we get to this absurd place?

