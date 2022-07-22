Climate elite's energy agenda a waste of time, money: Bjorn Lomborg

Copenhagen Consensus President Bjorn Lomborg argued Friday that political leaders are telling the "poor world" they don't need fossil fuels while pushing costly green energy and blocking smart environmental ideas on "Varney & Co."

BJORN LOMBORG: There are a lot of smart people who understand that we are not currently solving climate. We've been essentially following the Al Gore path for the last 30 years and achieved absolutely nothing. The U.N. environment program, the environment ministry of the U.N., said just before COVID hit they could not tell the difference between a world that we've actually seen and the world in which we didn’t care about climate change since 2005.

SEN. BLACKBURN SLAMS BIDEN'S ENERGY AGENDA: AMERICAN CONSUMERS CANNOT WITHSTAND DEMOCRATS' ‘WAR ON OIL’

We made these statements but if you look at the trajectory of the emissions there is no difference. So there are a lot of people realizing the current approach is not working, maybe we should try another one that will work better and cost less.

