Sen. Blackburn slams Biden's energy agenda: American consumers cannot withstand Democrats' 'war on oil'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., slammed President Biden's executive actions to tackle climate change, Thursday, arguing on "Mornings with Maria" that pursuing Democrats' agenda will burden taxpayers and escalate America's business relations with the Chinese Communist Party.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: What the Democrats are trying to do is hundreds of billions of dollars in new taxes and this would be on high-wage earners. It would also be on small businesses, which Joe Biden had said he would not tax these small businesses. So another broken promise there. Now, when you look at the effect of what they're trying to accomplish through this, it is that power and control.

Joe Biden has declared war on oil and gas and that is why he's gone hat in hand to the Mideast trying to get somebody to sell him more oil. And now he's looking at turning this economy into an electricity-based economy where we're going to be doing more business with the communist Chinese Party, Xi Jinping buying more solar panels, more electric batteries, and, as Buttigieg said, trying to push people into electric vehicles, which the American consumer cannot afford. They're too expensive.

