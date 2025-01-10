Expand / Collapse search
Energy
California fires threaten oil and gas supplies

Oil refineries in LA face backups as pipelines are cut off due to fire hazards and loss of power

Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham and Zuma Global President Heather Zumarraga discuss California's lack of resources to fight wildfires on 'Making Money.' video

California fire hydrants run dry as Los Angeles burns

Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham and Zuma Global President Heather Zumarraga discuss California's lack of resources to fight wildfires on 'Making Money.'

On top of the devastation California's deadly ongoing wildfires have already caused to homes, businesses and other infrastructure, the uncontained fires could hurt the flow of energy in the region and beyond.

Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow warned in a note this week that crude oil, gasoline, diesel and natural gas supplies could all be affected.

Oil Storage tanks

Storage tanks at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery, which processes domestic and imported crude oil, gasoline, diesel fuel and other petroleum products in Carson, Calif., March 11, 2022.  (Reuters/Bing Guan / Reuters Photos)

While the five refineries located in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas are not under direct threat from the fires so far, several pipelines are, and that means cutting off supplies to not only California, but other states. 

It could also lead to a buildup at refineries, which might be forced to reduce their operating rates to contain inventory. Lipow said the five Los Angeles area refineries handle 60% of the refining capacity in California and 40% of the refining capacity on the West Coast, including Alaska and Hawaii.

california gas

Vehicles pass the Phillips 66 Los Angeles Refinery Wilmington Plant Nov. 28, 2022, in Wilmington, Calif.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He pointed to crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the vicinity of the Hurst Fire and Easton Fire and noted the Kinder Morgan West Line has already been shut down. It supplies some 60% of the refined products consumed in Nevada and two-thirds of the refined products consumed in Arizona.

"I have not heard of any crude oil or natural gas pipeline shutdowns, but they are at risk not only from the obvious fire hazard, but should lose power from preventative actions taken by the local utilities," Lipow wrote.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIF JANUARY 7, 2024 A firefighting plane makes a drop on the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Palisades fire is being pushed by gusting Santa Ana winds that were expected to continue for two more days. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A firefighting plane makes a drop on the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades Tuesday, Jan. 7. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There are four major wildfires surrounding Los Angeles. The White House said Friday that local, state and federal fighters were able to partially contain some of the largest fires overnight.

Officials said the fire in Pasadena is 3% contained, while the Pacific Palisades fire is 8% contained. The Ventura fire is 35% contained, and the Sylmar Fire is 37% contained.

So far, the fires have destroyed more than 10,000 homes and businesses and left 10 people dead.