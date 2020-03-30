Expand / Collapse search
BP will not cut jobs over next three months: CEO Looney

Move comes despite coronavirus pandemic, Russia-Saudi price war

Reuters
Oil giant BP PLC  will not cut jobs over the next three months, Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said, even as the company seeks to reduce spending following an oil price crash.

OIL SINKS TO 18-YEAR LOW BUT HOLDS $20 LEVEL

Looney wrote in a LinkedIn post that while there has been reduced demand for the industry's products, the company's response to the crisis "will not include making any BP staff redundant over the next 3 months."

"BP is strong and, importantly, we have navigated challenges like this before. We know what to do.”

- Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney on LinkedIn

World's major oil companies, including BP, have said they would reduce spending following a plunge in crude prices due to the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia. BP, however, has not given a specific figure.

London-based BP employs 73,000 people across several countries.

