Oil slides below $20 as coronavirus social-distancing guidelines extended until April 30

WTI is flirting with first close below $20 since February 2002

Continental Resources Executive Chairman Harold Hamm on the oil price war. video

Saudi Arabia, Russia trying to ‘drown’ US in oil price war: Harold Hamm

Continental Resources Executive Chairman Harold Hamm on the oil price war.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil tumbled below $20 Sunday evening after President Trump extended COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines to April 30.

WTI futures for May delivery were down 7.1 percent at $19.99 a barrel and were threatening to close below the $20 level for the first time since February 2002.

Sunday's slide comes after prices plunged Friday in response to Saudi Arabia saying it has not held talks with Russia in regards to a “joint agreement to balance oil markets.”

Crude oil prices have crashed 68 percent this year as the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has added to a supply glut at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic has caused demand destruction.