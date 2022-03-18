Expand / Collapse search
Biden’s oil blame game: Myth vs. reality

President Biden suggested oil companies control gas prices in a tweet on Wednesday

White House targets Putin and Big Oil companies for sky-high gasoline prices, as small businesses deal with the fallout. FOX Business’ Jeff Flock breaks down the myths vs. facts of Biden’s gas price blame.  video

Biden blames Putin, Big Oil for price surge, while small businesses deal with fallout

The White House continues to target Russian President Vladimir Putin and big oil companies for skyrocketing gas prices at the pump while mom-and-pop shops deal with the fallout. 

Reporting from a leased gas station in Philadelphia, FOX Business’ Jeff Flock debunked the myths versus realities of Biden's oil blame game after the president suggested oil companies control gas prices. 

"Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too," Biden stated in a tweet on Wednesday. "Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it's $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn't pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans." 

However, according to data from NACS, only 5% of roughly 150,000 gas stations across the nation are controlled by big oil, Flock pointed out. 

Zekelman Industries Chair and CEO Barry Zekelman discusses the economic impact of Biden's energy policies on the steel and oil industries as the administration looks to U.S. adversaries for oil. video

US is cleanest country to produce fossil fuels: Zekelman Industries CEO

Second, many may assume that stations make a big profit on gas sales, but 125,000 facilities make their money by also running a convenience store.

"The profit margin on gasoline is very, very small 2, 3, 4 cents per gallon. That's why you see most gasoline stations now have convenience stores. They're probably making more on a cup of coffee they sold you than on the gasoline," AAA Senior Public Affairs Manager Robert Sinclair Jr. told FOX Business earlier in the week. 

The third misconception of the retail gas market is most stations in America are 60% family-owned or run by single-store owners. Businesses reflect the price of gas that they receive from the refiners, and they’re not overcharging, according to NJGCA Executive Director Sal Risalvato.

Biden oil

View of a pumpjack used for onshore wells producing little oil. Pumpjacks are common in oil-rich areas. (AP/iStock / AP Images)

"There is no gouging. It does not matter how much they put the price on the pump. If a customer could come in and look at the price and say, ‘Wow, that's too high. Why are they charging so much? And they can drive out and buy it somewhere else? That is not gouging," Risalvato stressed.

On Friday, the national average of a gallon of gas was $4.27, according to AAA.


 