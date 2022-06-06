Expand / Collapse search
Politics

President Biden’s ‘war’ on fossil fuels is driving inflation, says KT McFarland

KT McFarland calls on President Biden to stop his war on fossil fuels

Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland weighs in on inflation in America.

President Biden’s ‘war’ on fossil fuels is driving inflation: KT McFarland

Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland weighs in on inflation in America.

During an interview on "Varney & Co.," Monday, former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland slammed President Biden for his "war" on fossil fuels, citing it as a major driver of inflation.

K.T. MCFARLAND: It doesn't send the right message. It tells them, go ahead and take advantage of us. But it also isn't going to solve inflation. The only thing that's going to really take a dent out of inflation is if President Biden lifts or pauses or halts his war against American fossil fuels. That's what's driving inflation.

Biden speaking at the United Nations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters in New York City. . (Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images)  ((Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

It's gasoline prices. It's diesel oil prices. It's the fact that petroleum is used in everything from cosmetics to clothing. Stop that war on American fossil fuels. You'll fix inflation so fast, but yet they won't do it.

STUART VARNEY: INFLATION SPIRAL IS SOURING THE NATIONAL MOOD

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland discusses the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation.

Major food shortage coming in the next ‘few months’: KT McFarland

Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland discusses the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation.