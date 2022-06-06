Expand / Collapse search
Energy

Billionaire oil refiner warns Biden to ‘open up the spigots’ or things 'will get worse'

John Catsimatidis argued that crude oil prices would drop by half if Biden turned to North American oil vs Saudi Arabia

New York City billionaire and oil refiner John Catsimatidis said President Biden should "open up the spigots" as Americans feel the wrath of soaring costs at the pump and in the food store. 

Reacting to the national average price of a gallon of gas reaching a new all-time high of $4.86, Catsimatidis told FOX Business' Dagen McDowell that "it will get worse" and lamented that neither the exacerbation nor an economic recession has to happen, but leaders refuse to change course.

Catsimatidis cited President Biden's "obsession" with not "turning on North American oil spigots" as a leading culprit behind high energy costs and criticized him for seeking oil from Saudi Arabia instead of drilling domestically.

"We have 100 years' worth of oil. Let them open up the spigots and the price of crude oil will come back down to $55, $60, maybe $65 – half," he stressed on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

GAS AT NEW RECORD HIGH AS STOCKS, OIL, CRYPTO ALL HIGHER EARLY MONDAY MORNING

"[Biden] wants to fly to Saudi Arabia and beg the Saudi Arabians to give us another half a million barrels at $120 a barrel… It makes no sense," he added. 

A photo illustration of Biden and a driver passes a sign with gas prices over $6.00 per gallon.

John Catsimatidis slammed President Biden over his behavior toward energy independence amid record-high gas prices.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Catsimatidis went on to say he disagrees with the push to raise federal interest rates, arguing that instead of bringing down the price of oil and controlling recession, the real estate industry and "everything else in America" would be wiped out as a result.  

He is "begging" Democratic senators to put a stop to it. 

"Somebody's on the path to destruct America, and somebody's got to say ‘guys, enough is enough,'" he stressed, adding "you know what the cost has been to the American people because of the rising gas prices – the cost of the rising food prices – it's going to go even higher with $120 oil."  

