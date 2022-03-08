Biden administration should 'ramp up' domestic energy production, Rep. David Kustoff says

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration's response to America's energy crisis and to reacted White House press secretary Jen Psaki's suggestions that the Keystone XL pipeline would not alleviate substantial energy costs.

REP. DAVID KUSTOFF: There's no doubt that everybody is feeling it. The bottom line is, in Joe Biden's America right now, it's just expensive to live. I hear that all the time from my constituents and, in fact, last night, I did a tele town hall where we took questions from constituents in my district for about an hour. Question after question about oil prices, gas prices. What can we do to get some relief? Can't we resume production here in the United States? Very good and intelligent questions. I think real people get it. I think Congress gets it, and unfortunately, the Biden administration, it hasn't sunk through. And so we're going to need to, instead of what President Biden is proposing, kowtowing to dictators and Saudi Arabia and Venezuela and Iran, he needs to be reaching out to people in Texas and North Dakota and Alaska and other states. And let's ramp up American production again like we did during the Trump years.

