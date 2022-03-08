LIVE UPDATES: Stocks rebound, gas prices climb, Biden bans Russian oil

President Biden announces ban on Russian oil

The Biden administration is banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the United States in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said during remarks from the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine."

The decision was made in "close consultation" with U.S. allies and partners around the world, particularly in Europe.

“We're a net exporter of energy, so we can take this step while others cannot, but we're working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well,” Biden added.