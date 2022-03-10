Biden admin favors 'international killers' over 'American drillers': Sen. Bill Hagerty

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., joined Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to discuss Congress' $1.5T spending bill, the Biden administration's continued reliance on foreign oil, and the need to bolster national defense. During the segment, Hagerty alleged the Biden administration's pursuit for foreign oil puts "international killers" on the oil market over "American drillers."

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: With respect to the energy situation right now, the claim that this is Big Oil's fault, that these leases are available. Well, the Biden administration won't permit any transit for gas or oil. They don't talk about where these are, the amount of capital that needs to be committed to realize any of these leases when, at the same time, they're trying to put forward nominees that want to de-bank the oil and gas industry. The whole thing is preposterous, and then what they do is they go with hat-in-hand to terrorist-like Maduro or to the Iranians, the greatest sponsor of terror in the world. They want to deal with international killers to put oil on the market rather than American drillers.

