Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Politics
Published

Energy secretary says Chevron expansion, US oil role in Venezuela could come ‘pretty quickly’

Secretary Wright previews Trump's Friday meeting with major oil executives about returning to crude-rich country

close
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to explain the Trump administration’s plan to seize and sell Venezuelan oil, drive down global energy prices and cut off funding to the Maduro regime. video

Energy Secretary Wright: 'You can sell oil together with the United States, or you can't sell oil'

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to explain the Trump administration’s plan to seize and sell Venezuelan oil, drive down global energy prices and cut off funding to the Maduro regime.

As the White House prepares to meet with America’s largest oil companies about Venezuela’s oil sector, U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright explained what could come next for the crude-rich country and what timeline producers might face in helping develop its resources.

"Of course, we'd like to go back to Venezuela. You know, it's United States companies that started their oil and gas industry — Chevron's been there for over 100 years," Wright told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. "When they were the fourth-highest per-capita nation in the world in 1950, that was on American capital, American ingenuity, developing those resources in partnership with Venezuela."

"So you're going to see, probably, a growth in Chevron activities there quickly. You're going to see Conoco and Exxon and dozens of other American firms immediately looking at, ‘Hey, what constructive role can we play? How can we be a little bit of help for existing operations?’" he continued. "They're going to work to look at what's going on in the industry, and what productive advice and help can they give on that."

President Donald Trump plans to meet with executives from major U.S. oil companies on Friday, administration officials have confirmed, to discuss expanding U.S. industry involvement in Venezuela’s energy sector following recent actions there.

VENEZUELA'S FALL ECHOES BERLIN WALL COLLAPSE, SAYS EXPERT WHOSE PARENTS FLED SOVIET UNION

Chevron is currently the only major U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela, while ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil had operations there before their assets were nationalized under Hugo Chávez more than a decade ago.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright on stage

Chris Wright, U.S. energy secretary, arrives for an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.  (Getty Images)

"The biggest problem with that meeting is so many people [are] disappointed that I didn't invite them to come as well," Wright said. "There is tremendous American interest to see how can we help the United States government, how can we help solve the problem in Venezuela — that it's not only been rough for Venezuela, but that's plagued our shores, our cities, our countrysides. A collapsed state in the Western Hemisphere is bad for America."

close
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss Venezuelan oil flowing to the U.S., President Donald Trump’s energy strategy and the growing threat from China. video

Trump energy policy praised by Rick Perry as Venezuelan oil heads to U.S.

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss Venezuelan oil flowing to the U.S., President Donald Trump’s energy strategy and the growing threat from China.

Venezuela's oil output has fallen sharply over the last two decades due to underinvestment, mismanagement, sanctions, and infrastructure decay, dropping from roughly 3.5 million barrels per day in the late 1990s to about 1.1 million barrels per day at the end of 2025. President Trump has said the United States will oversee Venezuelan oil sales as part of broader efforts to support the country’s transition after the removal of Nicolás Maduro.

"You can sell oil together with the United States, or you can not sell oil," Wright said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"[Venezuela is] choosing, ‘Maybe we should work with the United States.’ So that oil, we're allowing it to flow again, it's marketed by the United States government," he expanded, "the money's going to flow into accounts, and then, of course, they'll get greater oil revenue than they were getting before. And then that money will be funded back to Venezuela. And now we've got nice aligned incentives. Let's end the criminality and the displacement, and the destructive behavior towards American citizens and try to get Venezuela going in the right direction."

close
Independent Women's Center for Energy and Conservation director and daughter of Soviet escapees Gabriella Hoffman speaks to Fox News Digital about the market and geopolitical implications of the capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro. video

Venezuela's socialist collapse draws parallels to Berlin Wall falling, energy expert and USSR descendant says.

Independent Women's Center for Energy and Conservation director and daughter of Soviet escapees Gabriella Hoffman speaks to Fox News Digital about the market and geopolitical implications of the capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.

When asked how long the oil transition could take, Wright said it would happen "pretty quickly," predicting Venezuela’s output could rise from about 800,000 barrels per day to well over 1 million as companies re-engage and invest in infrastructure.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence and Eric Revell contributed to this report.