YouTube moves to prevent RT, other Russian channels from earning revenue

YouTube has taken action against several of its Russian channels, including state-backed Russia Today, to prevent them from using the platform to generate revenue.

The company, as reported by Reuters, cited "extraordinary circumstances" in its reasoning and said it is "pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions."

FACEBOOOK BANS RUSSIAN STATE MEDIA FROM ADVERTISING AND MONETIZING CONTENT ON ITS PLATFORM

YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo said content from the outlets impacted by the decision will also show up less frequently as recommendations, according to Reuters. He also stated that content from RT and other Russian channels would not be accessible in Ukraine due to a "government request."

The decision follows similar moves by Facebook and Twitter to prevent Russian state media from advertising and monetizing content on its platform.

In a tweet, Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook, said the company is "now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world."

"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," Gleicgher added. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."

Announced Friday in a tweet, Twitter suspended advertisements in Russia and Ukraine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it," Twitter announced.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.