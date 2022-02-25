Expand / Collapse search
Facebook bans Russian state media from advertising and monetizing content on its platform

The move comes after Russia invaded Ukraine and began a war against the nation

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and former White House director of global engagement Brett Bruen weigh in on the Russian invasion underway in Ukraine on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Zelenskyy's leadership is inspiring, he is a 'modern day Winston Churchill': Bruen

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and former White House director of global engagement Brett Bruen weigh in on the Russian invasion underway in Ukraine on 'The Evening Edit.'

Facebook has banned all Russian state media from advertising on its platform, according to a company official.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook, said that Russian state media is now prohibited from running advertisements or monetizing content on its platform, adding that the new restrictions apply around the world.

In a tweet, Gleicher said that Facebook would continue to apply labels to Russian state media.

"We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend," Gleicher said.

ZELENSKYY WARNS RUSSIA WILL STORM KYIV TONIGHT; WHITE HOUSE WILL SANCTION PUTIN: LIVE UPDATES

Facebook has banned all Russian state media from advertising on their platform, according to a company official. (Reuters/Robert Galbraith)

He added that Facebook is continuing to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine.

Facebook's move to restrict Russian state media from advertising or monetizing on their platform comes just hours after Twitter announced it was halting all advertising in Russia and Ukraine.

"We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it," Twitter announced.

TWITTER SUSPENDS ADVERTISEMENTS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AMID WAR

Ukrainian servicemen walk at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  ( AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak / AP Newsroom)

The announcements both come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a green light to a "special military operation" in Ukraine early Thursday morning local time.

The debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky / AP Newsroom)

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs said early Thursday morning in Ukraine that Putin had launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.