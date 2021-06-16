Yellen pushes Biden's massive budget as she warns of 'destructive' economic forces

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday made the case for Congress to approve President Biden's massive $6 trillion budget, warning the U.S. economy faced a series of "long-term, structural" challenges that hindered Americans' ability to make a good living.

"These destructive forces – the divergence in wages and of geographic regions, the decline in labor force participation, the rise of climate change, and the persistence of racial inequality – all these are combining to block tens of millions of Americans from the prosperous parts of our economy," Yellen said Wednesday while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee.

The fiscal 2022 budget request – the first of Biden's presidency – includes roughly $4 trillion in new spending, a majority of which would go toward drastically expanding the social safety net.

To fund the various proposals, Biden has pushed for a slew of tax hikes, including: raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate paid by wealthy Americans to 39.6% from 20%, restoring the top individual income tax rate to 39.6%, closing the stepped-up basis at death and imposing a global minimum of 15% on U.S. companies foreign profits.

