Janet Yellen

Yellen urges Congress to increase Treasury Department funding levels

Treasury Department's funding level unchanged since 2010

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the April jobs report and unemployment benefits.

Yellen: Unemployment compensation isn't major factor in low jobs report

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the April jobs report and unemployment benefits.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to increase the Treasury Department's budget as it struggles to launch new programs designed to distribute trillions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief.

Yellen, while testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, told lawmakers that Treasury's budget – not accounting for inflation – is unchanged since 2010. 

"While our portfolio has grown to match the urgency of this moment, our annual budget has not grown in tandem, and the funding provided to administer new programs is temporary," she said Thursday.

Yellen's comments come one day before the White House will release its multitrillion-dollar fiscal year 2022 budget. Biden is expected to propose $6 trillion in new spending for the next fiscal year, according to The New York Times, driven by his sweeping – and costly – plans to substantially expand the government-funded safety net and upgrade the nation's crumbling infrastructure.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.