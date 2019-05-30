The US is no longer the world's most competitive economy

The United States no longer has the most competitive economy in the world, according to annual rankings compiled by the Switzerland-based business school IMD.

For the first time in nine years, Singapore replaced the U.S. as the world’s most competitive economy. The U.S. dropped down to third on the list, thanks to higher fuel prices, weaker high-tech exports, fluctuations in the value of the dollar and the fading impact of President Trump’s massive tax overhaul. Hong Kong, meanwhile, remained in second place. China was ranked fourteenth.

“In a year of high uncertainty in global markets due to rapid changes in the international political landscape as well as trade relations, the quality of institutions seem to be the unifying element for increasing prosperity,” Arturo Bris, an IMD professor and director of the World Competitiveness Center, said in a statement.

To determine the results, the study incorporated 235 indicators from each of the ranked 63 economies, taking into account statistics like unemployment, GDP and government spending on health and education, as well as issues like social cohesion, corruption and globalization.

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as a contender for competitiveness, with 11 out of 14 economies either improving or holding their ground, led by Hong Kong and Singapore. Indonesia leaped 11 spots to 32nd -- the biggest improvement in the region, thanks to increased more efficiency in the government sector and improved infrastructure.

Conversely, competitiveness across Europe has struggled to gain ground. Uncertainty over Brexit sent the United Kingdom down three spots, from 20th to 23rd. The biggest climber for the region was Ireland, which rose five places to 7th as business conditions improved.

Here’s a look at the 20 most competitive economies, according to IMD.

1. Singapore

2. Hong Kong SAR

3. United States

4. Switzerland

5. United Arab Emirates

6. Netherlands

7. Ireland

8. Denmark

9. Sweden

10. Qatar

11. Norway

12. Luxembourg

13. Canada

14. China

15. Finland

16. Taiwan, China

17. Germany

18. Australia

19. Austria

20. Iceland

