Economy

Wholesale inflation rises more than expected in September, with prices jumping 8.5%

Economists expected the producer price index to rise 8.4% in September

Inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected in September as prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high, squeezing businesses and millions of American households.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, rose 0.4% in September from the previous month. On an annual basis, prices soared 8.5%. 

Those figures were both higher than the 8.3% headline figure and 0.3% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists, a worrisome sign for the Federal Reserve as it seeks to cool price gains and tame consumer demand with an aggressive interest rate hike campaign.

Excluding food, energy and trade services, inflation at the wholesale level increased 0.4% for the month – the fastest gain since May. Over the past 12 months, core prices climbed 5.6%.

Overall, prices for goods jumped 0.4% last month after declining 1.1% in August. The bulk of the increase – about 60% – can be traced to a 1.2% monthly surge in prices for food, including a stunning 15.7% advance in the cost of fresh and dry vegetables, according to the Labor Department. 

Energy prices, meanwhile, climbed 0.7%, despite a 2.0% drop in the cost of gasoline. That is largely due to the increase in the cost of diesel fuel, residential natural gas and home heating oil. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.