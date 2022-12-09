Wholesale inflation rises faster than expected in November as high prices persist

Inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected in November as prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high.

The Labor Department said Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, rose 0.3% in November from the previous month. On an annual basis, prices soared 7.4%. That is down from the 8% reading recorded in October and marks the lowest reading since May 2021.

Still, those figures were both higher than the 7.2% headline figure and 0.2% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists, a worrisome sign for the Federal Reserve as it seeks to cool price gains and tame consumer demand with the most aggressive interest rate hike campaign since the 1980s.

Excluding food, energy and trade services, inflation at the wholesale level increased 0.3% for the month — up from a 0.2% gain in October. Over the past 12 months, core prices climbed 4.9%.

"Month-over-month PPI rising slightly and coming in just over expectations is yet another reminder of how sticky inflation is and that it will take time before we see it normalize," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. "Though keep in mind compared to where we were a year ago, we are in a better place and headed in the right direction."

These numbers come just a few days before the Labor Department reports the consumer price index, which measures the prices paid directly by consumers.

The CPI, which will be released next Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to be another doozy: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate that inflation rose 7.8% in November, up slightly from the 7.7% in October.

Both data releases are considered to be important measurements of inflation, with the PPI believed to be a good leading indicator of inflationary pressures as costs work their way down to consumers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.