Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Wholesale inflation accelerates in July for first time in 13 months

Wholesale inflation climbs higher in July as high prices persist

close
Strategic Wealth Partners investment strategist Luke Llyod on what to expect from the July PPI and discusses 2Q earnings.  video

We aren't 'out of the woods yet' with inflation: Luke Lloyd

Strategic Wealth Partners investment strategist Luke Llyod on what to expect from the July PPI and discusses 2Q earnings. 

Inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected in July, ending a year-long streak of steady declines in consumer prices.

The Labor Department said Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, climbed 0.3% in July from the previous month. On an annual basis, prices are up 0.8%. It marked the first increase in headline inflation since June 2022. 

Those figures are both higher than the 0.7% headline increase and 0.2% monthly figure forecast by Refinitiv economists.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.